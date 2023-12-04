Virginia Tech football to play Tulane in Military Bowl

Virginia Tech football will play in the Military Bowl against Tulane on Dec. 27 at 2 p.m. ET in Annapolis, Maryland on Wednesday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, marking Tech’s 35th all-time bowl berth.

The Hokies (6-6, 5-3 ACC) and Tulane (11-2, 8-1 AAC) have faced each other before, with the most recent contest taking place in 1989 in favor of the Hokies, 30-13. Tech narrowly leads the all-time series 5-4.

Tech’s 2023 Bowl game will be broadcasted live on 103.3 FM WESR, courtesy of our sponsors, Bayside Rehab, Onancock Building Supply, Pep-Up, HM Terry Company, Accomack and Northampton County Farm Bureaus, Cape Charles Animal Hospital and Bundick Well & Pump Company.

