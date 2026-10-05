Virginia hunters will pay more for hunting, fishing and trapping licenses

Virginia hunters, anglers and trappers began paying more for a number of licenses and permits this week, as a series of fee increases took effect across the state.

The Virginia Board of Wildlife Resources approved the increases in August, and the new rates took effect October first.

The changes affected a number of hunting, fishing and trapping licenses, as well as boat registration and titling fees.

For Virginia residents, a one-year hunting license increased from 22 dollars to 27 dollars.

The resident deer and turkey license also increased by five dollars, from 22 to 27 dollars.

Archery and muzzleloading licenses went from 17 dollars to 22 dollars.

There were also increases for multi-year licenses.

A two-year resident hunting license increased from 43 dollars to 53 dollars.

The three-year license went from 64 dollars to 79 dollars, while the four-year license increased from 85 dollars to 105 dollars.

The resident Sportsman License, which included hunting and freshwater fishing along with several additional privileges, increased from 99 dollars to 129 dollars.

Nonresident hunters saw some of the largest increases.

A general nonresident hunting license increased from 110 dollars to 135 dollars.

The nonresident deer and turkey license for hunters age 16 and older jumped from 85 dollars to 135 dollars.

A nonresident bear hunting license increased from 150 dollars to 175 dollars.

And nonresident archery and muzzleloading licenses each increased from 30 dollars to 45 dollars.

Not every license was affected.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources said fees remained unchanged for youth, apprentice hunters, disabled veterans and disabled participants.

Under Virginia law, the Board of Wildlife Resources could adjust license fees no more than once every three years. Increases were capped at five dollars at a time for resident licenses and 50 dollars for nonresident licenses.

The DWR said broad increases in hunting, fishing and trapping license fees had not occurred since 2012.

The department said the increases were needed to help offset rising costs of managing wildlife and fish populations, maintaining habitat and public access, enforcing wildlife laws, and providing hunter and angler safety programs.

According to the DWR, prices in the United States had increased by roughly 44 percent since the agency’s last broad fee adjustment, while its revenue had remained relatively flat.

The department said its fiscal year 2027 operating budget was approximately 65 million dollars, compared with an estimated 79-point-5 million dollars that would have been needed to maintain the purchasing power of its 2012 budget after inflation.

The DWR estimated the hunting, fishing and trapping fee increases would generate approximately 6-point-39 million dollars in additional revenue each year.