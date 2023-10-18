Vikings & Warriors fall in Tuesday night volleyball

By Luke Brankley

The Broadwater Lady Vikings volleyball team traveled to play Greenbrier Christian on Monday night. The Lady Vikings lost the match by a score of 3 games to 2. With the lost, they fall to 10-12 on the season.

The Nandua Lady Warriors volleyball team host Holly Grove on Tuesday night. The Lady Warriors lost the match by a score of 3 games to 2 . With the lost, they fall to 4-11 on the season. The team will be in action again on Thursday night as they host Middlesex.

