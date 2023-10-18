Vikings & Warriors fall in Tuesday night volleyball

October 18, 2023
Local Sports
Volleyball

By Luke Brankley

The Broadwater Lady Vikings volleyball team  traveled to play Greenbrier Christian on Monday night.  The Lady Vikings  lost the match by a score of 3 games to 2.  With the lost, they fall to 10-12 on the season.

The Nandua Lady Warriors volleyball team host Holly Grove on Tuesday night.  The Lady Warriors lost the match by a score of 3 games to 2 .  With the lost, they fall to 4-11 on the season.   The team will be in action again on Thursday night as they host Middlesex.

