The Broadwater Lady Vikings volleyball team traveled to Isle of Wight Academy on Tuesday. The Lady Vikings lost the match 3 games to 1. The Lady Vikings played 4 sets and won the 3rd set with the scores being 17-25, 24-26, 25-20, and 15-25.

The Lady Vikings fall to 1-2 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday as they host Portsmouth Christian.

.