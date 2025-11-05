Vikings volleyball advances in State Tournament

By Luke Brankley

The Broadwater Academy Lady Vikings hosted Carmel School in the quarterfinals of the VISAA division 4 state playoffs on Tuesday night. The Vikings earned an impressive 3-1 victory over The Carmel School Wildcats.

Broadwater came out strong, taking control early with a 25-20 win in the opening set and following up with a dominant 25-16 performance in the second. The Carmel School battled back to claim the third set 26-24, but the Vikings regrouped to close out the match with a decisive 25-18 win in the fourth.

With the win, the Vikings advance to the semifinals to play the 1 seed ,Brunswick Academy, on Thursday at 5pm.