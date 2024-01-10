Vikings swept by Denbigh

By Luke Brankley

Boys Basketball

The Broadwater Vikings boys basketball team host Denbigh Baptist on Monday and lost the game by a score of 59 to 25. The Vikings were led by Quinn Ames who had 8 points in the game. The Vikings fall to 2-5 on the season and will be in action Friday as they host Holly Grove.

Girls Basketball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings basketball team host Denbigh Baptist on Monday and lost by a score of 30 to 19. The lady Vikings were led by Leah Smith with 10 points in the game. The lady Vikings will be in action again on Friday as a host Holly Grove.

