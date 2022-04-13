Baseball

The Broadwater Vikings baseball team hosted Salisbury Christian on Tuesday. The Vikings won the game by a score of 12 to 11. Quinn Ames got the start but Will Petka came in for relief and got the win. Petka pitched 6 and 1/3 innings giving up 4 runs on 4 hits while striking out 7 batters. Offensively the Vikings were led by Quinn Ames with 3 hits and 4 in RBI’s. Brock Leland also had 3 hits with 2 RBI’s. The Vikings move to 2-4 on the season.

Softball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings softball team also defeated Salisbury Christian, by a score of 12 to 0. Kerry Ford got the start and win for the Lady Vikings. Ford pitched all 5 innings while giving up only 3 hits and striking out 12 batters. Offensively the Lady Vikings were led by Ramsey Revelle with 2 hits and a double. Chloe Hall and Taylor Leland each had a hit. The Lady Vikings move to 2-5 on the season.

