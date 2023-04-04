Softball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings softball team traveled to play Portsmouth Christian on Monday. The Lady Vikings won the game by a score of 8 to 1.

Ramsey Revelle started on the mound and got the win. She pitched 7 innings giving up 1 run on 2 hits while striking out 14 batters.

Offensively, Kasey Ford and Taylor Leland went 2-4 at the plate. Ford had a double and 2 rbi’s. Elana Hickman went 2-3 with a double and 2 rbi’s. Carly Clayton went 1-3 with a triple.

The Lady Vikings improve to 4-3 on the season and will play Norfolk Christian on Tuesday.

Baseball