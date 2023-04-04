Softball
The Broadwater Lady Vikings softball team traveled to play Portsmouth Christian on Monday. The Lady Vikings won the game by a score of 8 to 1.
Ramsey Revelle started on the mound and got the win. She pitched 7 innings giving up 1 run on 2 hits while striking out 14 batters.
Offensively, Kasey Ford and Taylor Leland went 2-4 at the plate. Ford had a double and 2 rbi’s. Elana Hickman went 2-3 with a double and 2 rbi’s. Carly Clayton went 1-3 with a triple.
The Lady Vikings improve to 4-3 on the season and will play Norfolk Christian on Tuesday.
Baseball
The Broadwater Vikings baseball team picked up their first win of the season, also topping Portsmouth Christian on Monday 14 to 4.
Quinn Ames got the start on the mound and the win. Ames pitched 3 and 2/3 innings giving up 4 runs on to 2 hits will striking out 7 batters.
Offensively, the Vikings tallied 9 hits in the game. Logan Hickman went 2-3 with a triple and 3 runs scored. Quinn Ames went 2-4 with a double and 2 rbi’s. Rufus Abbott went 2-3 with 3 rbi’s.
The Vikings improve to 1-5 on the season and will play again at home on Tuesday versus Norfolk Christian.
Nandua traveled to Lancaster this past weekend and played in the Lancaster Tournament. On Friday, the Warriors fell to Middlesex 10 to 0.
Ripken Robbins got the start on the mound and lost. Robbins and Martin Savage got hits for the Warriors.
On Saturday the Warriors played fell to host Lancester by a score of 11 to 1. Walter Donnell got the start on the mound and took the loss.
Martin Savage and Hayden Williams got hits for the Warriors.
On Monday the Warriors hosted Lancaster at home and fell again by a score of 16 to 1.
Hayden Williams got the start on the mound and lost.
Isaac Stodghill, Martin Savage, and Kaden Adamos each had a hit in the game.
The Warriors fall to 3-4 on the season.