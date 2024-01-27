Vikings sweep Portsmouth Christian

January 27, 2024
Local Sports
Boys Basketball
The Broadwater Vikings basketball team hosted Portsmouth Christian on Friday night. The Vikings won by a score of 39 to 34.  The Vikings improved to 5-6 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday at Denbigh Baptist Christian.

Girls Basketball
The Broadwater Lady Vikings team also defeated Portsmouth Christian on Friday night 47 to 42.  The Lady Vikings improve to 7-8 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday at Denbigh Baptist.

The Nandua Lady Warriors traveled to play Pocomoke on Friday night and fell 45 to 39.  The Lady Warriors fall to 8-5 on the season and will return to action on Monday as they host Arcadia.

