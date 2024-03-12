Vikings sweep Ponies in Monday night game

Pictured: Ramsey Revell delivers the game ending pitch in Monday night’s win. Megan Ames photo.

By Luke Brankley

Softball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings hosted the Chincoteague Lady Ponies on Monday and won the game by a score of 9 to 2. Ramsey Revelle got the start on the mound and the win. Revelle pitched 7 innings and gave up 2 runs on 4 hits while striking out 14 batters.

The Lady Vikings had 10 hits in the game to help them score 9 runs. They were led by Adrianna Holloway and Kasey Ford at the plate. Holloway and Ford each had 3 hits in the game with a double each.

Alex McComb started on the mound and got the loss. She gave up 9 runs on 10 hits while striking out 14 batters.

McComb was the Lady Ponies lead hitter with 2 of theeir 4 hits.

The Lady Vikings moved to 1-1 on the season and will be in action again as they travel to play Nandua on Wednesday. The Lady Ponies will be in action again as they host Holly Grove on Wednesday.

Baseball

Derek Boyle pitched a complete game and struck out 13 Ponies. Megan Ames photo.

The Broadwater Vikings baseball team also defeated the Ponies on Monday 5 to 3. Derek Boyle got the start on the mound and the win for the Vikings. He pitched a complete game 7 innings, giving up 3 runs on 10 hits while striking out 13 batters.

Cohen Kellam led the Vikings at the plate with 2 hits. Logan Hickman added a double.

Kent Reed started on the mound and got the loss for the Ponies, pitching 3 innings and giving up 3 runs on 5 hits while striking out 5.

The Vikings moved to 1-1 on the season and will be in action again on Wednesday as they travel to Nandua. The Ponies will be in action again as they host Holly Grove on Wednesday.