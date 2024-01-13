Vikings sweep Holly Grove

January 13, 2024
By Luke Brankley
Boys BasketballThe Broadwater Vikings basketball team host Holly Grove on Friday night. The Vikings won the game by a score of 61 to 43. The Vikings improve to 3-5 on the season and will be in action on Tuesday as they travel to Isle of Wight.Girls BasketballThe Broadwater Lady Vikings basketball team host Holly Grove on Friday night. The Lady Vikings won the game by a score of 47 to 26. The Lady Vikings improve to 6-5 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday as they travel to Isle of Wight.
