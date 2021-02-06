Pictured: Broadwater Senior Hannah Davis goes up for the layup Friday evening in Exmore.

The Broadwater Academy Vikings swept the Denbigh Baptist Minutemen in basketball action Friday night.

The boys won 54-18 and are now 12-0 on the season. The Vikings were led by Bradyn Washington who had 22 points and 6 rebounds, followed by Levin Smith with 8 points and 4 rebounds and Caleb Floyd along with Brant Bloxom both added 5.

The girls won 42-18 in Exmore. The Vikings were led by Suzanna Long who scored 12 points with 7 rebounds, followed by Hannah Davis who scored 11 points and had 3 rebounds on her Senior Night, and Taylor Leland added 10 points and 2 assists.

The Vikings will next play Tuesday evening against Stonebridge. The girls will play at home and the boys team will travel.

