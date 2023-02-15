Girls Basketball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings basketball team traveled to play Denbigh Baptist Christian on Tuesday night. The Lady Vikings won the game by a score of 44 to 40. Taylor Leland led the Vikings with 19 points and Leah Smith added 12. The Lady Vikings improved to 13-6 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday at Stonebridge.

Boy’s Basketball

The Broadwater Vikings basketball team fell to Denbigh Baptist Christian on Tuesday night 50 to 42. The Vikings were led by Malik Battle with 19 points. They fall to 9-9 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday at Stonebridge.