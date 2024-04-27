Vikings softball sweeps double header; boys fall to Kenston Forest

By Luke Brankley

Softball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings softball team played Hampton Christian Academy in a double header on Friday afternoon. The Lady Vikings won both games by a score of 12 to 1 and 5 to 0. Ramsey Revelle started both games on the mound and won both. She gave up 1 run on 4 hits while striking out 10 batters in 8 innings of work between the two games. In game 1, the Lady Vikings had 10 hits. Adrrianna Holloway went 2-2, Clary Clayton went 2-2, and Tatum Watson in game 1. In game 2, the Lady Vikings had 4 hits. Tatum Watson went 2-3 with 3 rbi’s in game 2. The Lady Vikings move to 11-4 on the season and will return to action on Tuesday as they host Holly Grove Christian.

Baseball

The Broadwater Vikings baseball team fell on the road to Kenston Forest on Friday afternoon 10 to 4. Derek Boyle got the start on the mound and the loss, pitching 4 2/3 innings, giving up 8 runs, 6 earned, on 6 hits while striking out 1 batter. The Vikings had 9 hits in the game. Cohen Kellam went 2-4 in the game with a home run and Eli Destro went 1-4 with a double. The Vikings fall to 7-9 on the season and will return to action on Monday as they travel to play Norfolk Collegiate.