The undefeated Broadwater Academy Vikings football squad will face the Kenston Forest Kavaliers this afternoon at Bynum Field in Exmore.

Kick off is set for 1:00 PM and will be broadcast live on 103.3 FM WESR. High School Football is brought to you on the Shore’s sports voice this year by Pep-Up, Subway, Blue Crab Bay Company and Royal Farms.

Northampton’s final regular season game was canceled Thursday night due to a COVID-19 issue with a player from the opposing team, but the Yellow Jackets will be participating in the State Tournament.

