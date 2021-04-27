Pictured: Broadwater’s Brant Bloxom took the loss on the mound for the Vikings Monday evening.

The Broadwater Vikings baseball team lost at home by a score of 17 to 0. With the loss, the Vikings fall to 0-4 on the season.

Brant Bloxom took the loss for the Vikings. He pitched 2 innings giving up 5 runs on 6 hits. He walked one while striking out one. Bloxom was relieved by Clay Wardius who pitched 2/3 of an inning. He gave up 8 runs on 4 hits and walked 4 batters. Wardius was relieved by Quinn Ames who pitched 2 1/3 of an inning. Ames gave up 4 runs on 5 hits and walked 2 batters.

Broadwater will be in action again on Friday as they will travel to Hampton Christian. Game time will be 4:30pm.

.