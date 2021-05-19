The Lady Vikings softball team traveled to Southampton Academy for the 1st round of the state tournament and fell 8-2. The Lady Vikings out hit the home team 12 hits to 10 hits but still lost.

Southampton Academy got on the board first, scoring 1 run in the bottom of the 1st and then scored 5 runs in the bottom of the 4th to make the score 6-0. Broadwater scored 2 runs in the top of the 5th and didn’t score any more in the game. Southampton scored 1 run in the 5th nad 6th innings making the final score 8-2.

The Lady Vikings were led at the plate by Chloe Hall, Ramsey Revel, Suzanna Long, Harlin Johnson, and Molly Brown with 2 hits each. Dylan Caison, and Taylor Leland each had a hit.

Ramsey Revel took the loss for the Lady Vikings.

.