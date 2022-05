The Broadwater Academy fell in the Metro Conference Softball Tournament Finals Friday evening to Atlantic Shores in a close one, 8 to 5.

Ramsey Revelle got the start on the mound and the loss. Revelle pitched 6 innings giving up 8 runs on 12 hits while striking out 3.

Offensively the Lady Vikings were led by Chloe Hall and Savannah Lunger who each went 2-3 at the plate.

The Lady Vikings fall to 9-9 on the season.

