Pictured: Broadwater Senior Gunnar Gustafson carries the ball for the Vikings with Quarterback Brant Bloxom and lineman blocking out in front.

.

The Broadwater Vikings dominated the Richmond Christian Warriors in their opening football game of the season on Bynum Field in Exmore, winning in a shortened game by the final 40-12.

The game was called shortly into the 3rd quarter after both of the Warrior quarterbacks were injured and unable to return to the game.

Senior Gunnar Gustafson had a field day, with 283 rushing yards, 69 receiving yards, 4 rushing touchdowns and 2 receiving touchdowns. Cole Celli added 19 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown.

Quarterback Brant Bloxom had 137 passing yards and threw for three touchdowns.

The Vikings will travel to Southampton Academy this Friday, game time is scheduled for 4:00 PM.

.