Vikings defeat undefeated Kenston Forest

The Broadwater Academy Vikings handed the Kenston Forest Cavaliers their first defeat of the season at home Saturday, winning 48-18.

In a game broadcasted live on 105.7 FM Coastal Country, Kenny Walker named two players of the game for their outstanding performance, Quarterback Logan Hickman and Rugus Abbot. Hickman notched 4 total touch downs offensively, while Abbot tallied 3 receiving touchdowns, a punt return for a touchdown and 3 interceptions on defense, one he returned for a touchdown.

