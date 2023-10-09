Vikings defeat undefeated Kenston Forest

October 9, 2023
Image

The Broadwater Academy Vikings handed the Kenston Forest Cavaliers their first defeat of the season at home Saturday, winning 48-18.

In a game broadcasted live on 105.7 FM Coastal Country, Kenny Walker named two players of the game for their outstanding performance, Quarterback Logan Hickman and Rugus Abbot. Hickman notched 4 total touch downs offensively, while Abbot tallied 3 receiving touchdowns, a punt return for a touchdown and 3 interceptions on defense, one he returned for a touchdown.

