By Luke Brankley

Baseball

The Broadwater Vikings baseball team traveled to play Norfolk Collegiate on Monday afternoon. The Vikings lost the game by a score of 12 to 0. Cohen Kellam got the start on the mound and the loss. Kellam pitched 1 inning giving up 5 runs on 4 hits. Teddy Seybolt pitched 3 innings in relief.

The Vikings fall to 7-10 on the season and will return to action again on Tuesday as they host Holly Grove Christian.

