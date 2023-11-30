Vikings and Yellow Jackets prevail in basketball openers

November 30, 2023
 |
Local Sports
Image

Boys Basketball

The Broadwater Vikings hosted the Chincoteague Ponies on Wednesday night to play in boys basketball.  The Vikings won the game by a score of 58 to 54.  The VIkings will play again on Monday as they travel to Gateway Christian.  The Ponies will be in action again on Friday as they travel to Middlesex.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets traveled to Mathews on Tuesday night to play in boys basketball and won 103 to 57.  The Yellow Jackets will be in action again on Friday as they travel to Lancaster to play the defending 1A state Champions.

Girls Basketball 

The Broadwater Lady Vikings also defeated the Chincoteague Lady Ponies on Wednesday night 35 to 31.  The Lady Vikings will play again on Monday as they travel to Gateway Christian.  The Lady Ponies will be in action again on Friday as they travel to Middlesex.

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

November 30, 2023, 6:56 am
Clear sky
W
Clear sky
27°F
4 mph
Apparent: 23°F
Pressure: 1023 mb
Humidity: 86%
Winds: 4 mph W
Windgusts: 25 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 6:58 am
Sunset: 4:45 pm
© 2023 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

Atlantic Animal Hospital

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Hardees Candied Bacon
Beach Music Show WESR Programming
Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber