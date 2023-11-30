Vikings and Yellow Jackets prevail in basketball openers

Boys Basketball

The Broadwater Vikings hosted the Chincoteague Ponies on Wednesday night to play in boys basketball. The Vikings won the game by a score of 58 to 54. The VIkings will play again on Monday as they travel to Gateway Christian. The Ponies will be in action again on Friday as they travel to Middlesex.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets traveled to Mathews on Tuesday night to play in boys basketball and won 103 to 57. The Yellow Jackets will be in action again on Friday as they travel to Lancaster to play the defending 1A state Champions.

Girls Basketball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings also defeated the Chincoteague Lady Ponies on Wednesday night 35 to 31. The Lady Vikings will play again on Monday as they travel to Gateway Christian. The Lady Ponies will be in action again on Friday as they travel to Middlesex.