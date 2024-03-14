Vikings and Warriors split in Wednesday night action

Softball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings traveled to play the Nandua Lady Warriors on Wednesday. The Lady Vikings won the game by a score of 5 to 2. The Lady Vikings improve to 2-1 on the season and the Lady Warriors fall to 1-1.

Ramsey Revelle got the start on the mound and the win for the Lady Vikings. Revelle pitched 7 innings and gave up 2 runs on 5 hits while striking out 8 batters. Offensively, the Lady Vikings got 6 hits in the game. Adrianna Holloway led the Lady Vikings going 3-4 with 2 doubles. Kasey Ford, Sophia Gallivan, and Revelle each had 1 hit.

Reghan Hintz got the start on the mound for the Lady Warriors and went 7 innings while giving up 5 runs on 6 hits while striking out 11 batters. Offensively, the Lady Warriors got 5 hits in the game. Hintz went 2-3 with a double. Desi LeCates, Peyton Truckner, and Reagan Justice each had a hit in the game.

The Lady Vikings will be in action again on Thursday as they travel to Portsmouth Christian.

The Lady Warriors will be in action again on Monday as they travel to Salisbury Christian.

Baseball

The Nandua Warriors defeated the Vikings on Wednesday 8 to 1. The Warriors improve to 2-0 on the season and the Vikings fall to 1-2.

Aiden McIntyre got the start on the mound and the win for the Warriors. McIntyre pitched 6 innings and gave up 1 run on 1 hit while striking out 9 batters. Offensively, the Warriors had 6 hits. Makai Dorn and Isaac Stodghill each had 2 hits in the game. Martin Savage and Gregory Lessard each had a hit.

Cohen Kellam got the start on the mound for the Vikings. Kellam pitched 2 innings and gave up 4 runs while giving up 1 hit while striking out 1 batter. The Vikings had 1 hit in the game from Eli Destro.

The Warriors will be in action again on Monday as they travel to Salisbury Christian.

The Vikings will be in action again on Thursday as they travel to Portsmouth Christian.