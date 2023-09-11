Vikings and Warriors prevail in volleyball

September 11, 2023
Local Sports
Volleyball

By Luke Brankley

The Broadwater Lady Vikings traveled to Hampton Christian Academy on Friday night.  The Lady Vikings won the match by a score of 3 games to 1.   The first set was 23-25, second set 25-18, third set 25-12 and the fourth set 25-16.  The Lady Vikings move to 2-4 on the season and will be in action again Tuesday as they host Stonebridge.

The Nandua Lady Warriors traveled to Holly Grove on Friday night.  The Lady Warriors won the match by a score of 3 games to 2.  In he Lady Warriors move to 1-2 with n the season and will be in action on Tuesday as they host Norfolk Christian.

