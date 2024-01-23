Viking boys win on road

January 23, 2024
Image

By Luke Brankley

Boys Basketball 

The Broadwater Vikings boys basketball team traveled to play Isle of Wight Academy on Monday night.  The Vikings won the game by a score of 67 to 53.  The Vikings move to 4-5 on the season and will be in action on Tuesday as they travel to play Hampton Christian Academy.

The Arcadia Firebirds boys basketball fell to James M. Bennett High School from Salisbury Maryland on Monday night at home 74 to 65.  The Firebirds fall to 8-6 on the season.  The Firebirds will be in action again on Tuesday as they travel to Chincoteague to play the Ponies.

Girls Basketball 

The Broadwater Lady Vikings basketball team were defeated by Isle of Wight Academy on Monday night 52 to 16.  The Lady Vikings fall to 6-7 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday as they travel to Hampton Christian Academy.

