It came as no surprise, but the Virginia High School League has cancelled the Fall athletic schedule for Virginia’s public schools. As of now the VHSL is planning on starting winter sports on December 14 and running theough February 20. The first contest date is December 28.

The Fall sports season has been postponed until mid February with practice starting on February 15 and the first contest on March 1.

The Spring season sports will begin with practice on April 12 and the first contest on April 26.

As always this may not be the final word on this as the beginning of any of the sports season will be subject to whether or not Virginia is still in Phase 3.

The private schools have not yet announced whether they plan to postpone their seasons.

The VHSL voted 34-1 to implement the plan.

