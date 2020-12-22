Virginia Tech is ending the nation’s longest bowl streak at 27 years.

Hokies coach Justin Fuente said Wednesday the players decided to bypass postseason, ending their pandemic-hit season at 5-6.

“We had a team meeting and our players have decided to not play, and I’m going to support them 100%,” Fuente said. “It speaks to the difficulty of the season they’ve been through. There were players who wanted to play, but we were going to do this all together or not, and it became evident that it was a very difficult situation. There’s kids that would like to go home for Christmas. This is ultimately about our kids. I think they’ve sacrificed enough.”

Virginia Tech is the fifth Atlantic Coast Conference team to opt out, joining Boston College, Pittsburgh, Virginia and Georgia Tech.

