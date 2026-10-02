Undefeated Tech looking to go 5-0 in Friday night matchup

October 2, 2026
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Local Sports
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Tech football will look to secure its fifth consecutive victory in the 2026 regular season as they face the Pitt Panthers on Friday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. ET.

The weekday matchup is poised to bring unparalleled levels of excitement and energy as the Hokies take to Worsham Field in front of a sold-out crowd of raucous fans.

Friday’s contest brings the Hokies to primetime television for the second time this season.

This week’s Virginia Tech Hokies football matchup will air live on 105.7 FM Coastal Country and will stream online at ShoreDailyNews.com, on Alexa(tell your Alexa to ‘Open Coastal Country Skill’) and on the Eastern Shore Radio App.

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Local Weather

October 2, 2026, 5:15 am
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Pressure: 1017 mb
Humidity: 88%
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Windgusts: 25 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 6:59 am
Sunset: 6:45 pm
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