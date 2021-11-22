Company Provides Meals and Gear for Veterans and Volunteers in Chincoteague

TEMPERANCEVILLE, Virginia., Nov. 18, 2021 – Tyson Foods hosted 30 wounded warriors for the Freedom Hunters’ Tenth Annual Hunt in Chincoteague, Virginia, on Nov. 13-17. The company’s Temperanceville facility provided daily lunches and hunting gear for all participants.

“On behalf of Freedom Hunters and all the wounded warriors and service members, we greatly appreciate Tyson Foods’ support for our annual Chincoteague Hunt,” said Freedom Hunters Region/Project Coordinator, Lt. Colonel Dan Thoele, USMC Retired. “Their generous contributions and ongoing support throughout the years have helped make each hunt a great success. It is with the help of the community and companies like Tyson Foods that we can work together to make sure that the warriors are always thanked and honored for their service.”

Freedom Hunters is a military outreach program dedicated to honoring and providing memorable experiences for those who protect our freedom. The Freedom Hunters program takes active duty, wounded and Gold Star families of deployed service members on hunting, shooting and fishing trips to help them relax and recuperate.

“We are honored to support Freedom Hunters and show our gratitude to wounded warriors who have courageously fought for our country, especially in these challenging times,” said Reginald Cubbage, Tyson Foods’ Temperanceville plant manager. “We are proud to support this year’s event that will enable all of the participants to enjoy the great outdoors and share some delicious meals together.”

Veterans are also represented across Tyson, from front line workers, chaplains, and the legal department, to truck drivers and the executive leadership team. The company also has an established Veterans & Friends Business Resource Group, which is helping Tyson become an employer of choice for military professionals, mentor new military members, and communicate and engage with Tyson team members in community events.

Freedom Hunters has served more than 10,000 servicemen and servicewomen. The organization takes the military community on outdoor adventures and helps welcome home servicemen and servicewomen by selecting individuals who are currently deployed to go on dream adventures when they return home. Through retreats and individual opportunities, Freedom Hunters’ goal is to make sure those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice are never forgotten.

.