Today is the opening day of the regular spring turkey season in Virginia.

The spring turkey hunting season in Virginia runs through the third week of May. During this time, licensed hunters are permitted to harvest one bearded turkey per day, with a maximum of three per season.

Hunters are required to have a valid Virginia hunting license and a turkey hunting permit, which can be obtained from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. In addition, hunters must follow specific regulations and rules, such as using only shotguns or archery equipment and wearing fluorescent orange while moving in the field.

The state of Virginia has a healthy population of wild turkeys, and the hunting season provides a unique opportunity for hunters to enjoy the outdoors and engage in a challenging and exciting activity. However, it’s important for hunters to prioritize safety and follow all regulations to ensure a safe and successful hunting experience.

“Be safe while you’re out there in the woods,” said Virginia Conservation Officer Tony Pennino. “If you’re out there chasing turkeys be mindful of other hunters, especially if you are on public land. There may be other hunters around you. In turkey season, everyone is wearing camo and there’s no blaze orange requirement. Be sure it’s a real turkey you’re looking at.”