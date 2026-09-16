Tuesday night volleyball updates

September 16, 2026
 |
Local Sports
Volleyball

By Luke Brankley

Broadwater Academy 3, Gateway Christian 0

Broadwater Academy cruised to a straight-set victory over Gateway Christian, winning 25-12, 25-10, 25-7.

Chincoteague 3, Holly Grove 2

Chincoteague came out on top in a five-set thriller against Holly Grove. The Ponies captured the opening set 26-24 before Holly Grove answered with a 25-22 victory in the second. Chincoteague regained the advantage by taking the third 25-22, but Holly Grove forced a deciding fifth set with a 25-16 win in the fourth. Chincoteague finished off the hard-fought victory by taking the final set 15-13.

Final set scores: 26-24, 22-25, 25-22, 16-25, 15-13.

Nandua 3, Snow Hill 2

Nandua battled back to earn a five-set victory over Snow Hill. The Warriors opened with a 25-18 victory before Snow Hill responded by taking the next two sets, 25-21 and 25-16.

Atlantic Animal Hospital

With their backs against the wall, the Warriors answered in the fourth set, winning 25-19 to force a deciding fifth. Nandua carried that momentum into the final set and closed out the match with a convincing 15-7 victory.

Final set scores: 25-18, 21-25, 16-25, 25-19, 15-7

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September 16, 2026, 6:28 am
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