Tuesday night sports wrap up

Pictured: Makai Dorn rounds third after hitting a grand slam Tuesday night. Bert Adamos photo.

By Luke Brankley

Softball

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies hosted the Broadwater Lady Vikings on Tuesday afternoon. The Lady Ponies won the game by a score of 4 to 0. Alex McComb got the start and the win on the mound for the Lady Ponies. She pitched a complete game giving up no runs on 2 hits while striking out 14 batters. Offensively, the Lady Ponies had 6 hits in the game. Sara Godwin went 2-3 with a double. Carmela Rosanova, Alex McComb, Lily Matthews, and Autumn Patton each had a hit in the game.

The Ponies improved to 4-2 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday as they travel to play Salisbury Christian.

Ramsey Revelle got the start on the mound and the loss for the Lady Vikings. She pitched 6 innings giving up 4 runs on 6 hits while striking out 5 batters. Offensively, the Lady Vikings had 2 hits in the game both from Kacey Ford.

The Lady Vikings fall to 6-2 on the season and will return to action on Wednesday as they travel to Isle of Wight.

Baseball

The Nandua Warriors baseball team defeated Windsor at home on Tuesday afternoon 11 to 1. Aiden McIntyre got the start on the mound and pitched a 5 inning no hitter for the win. He struck out 6 batters and gave up only 1 run. Offensively, the Warriors had 6 hits in the game. Isaac Stodghill got the Warriors on the board with a 3 run homerun in the 1st inning. Aiden McIntyre hit a solo home run in the 2nd inning. Makai Dorn hit a grand slam in the 5th inning to make the score 11 to 1. Martin Savage, Hayden Williams and Kaden Adamos each had a hit in the game.

The Warriors improve to 7-1 on the season and will return to action on Wednesday as they host Salisbury Christian.

The Broadwater Vikings baseball team defeated the Chincoteague Ponies on Tuesday afternoon 15 to 4. Eli Destro got the start on the mound and the win for the Vikings, pitching 5 innings giving up 2 runs on 4 hits while striking out 5 batters. Offensively, the Vikings had 12 hits in the game. Destro went 3-5 at the plate with 2 rbi’s. Rufus Abbott and Derek Boyle each got 2 hits in the game.

The Vikings improved to 4-5 on the season and will be back in action on Wednesday as they travel to Isle of Wight Academy.

Alex Barley got the start on and lost on the mound for the Ponies. Barley could only manage to pitch 1 1/3 innings while giving up 8 runs on 5 hits. Offensively, the Ponies had 6 hits in the game. John Holloway went 3-3 with a double to lead the Ponies.

The Ponies fall to 2-3 on the season and will return back to action next Wednesday as they travel to play Parkside.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets baseball team fell in a heartbreaker on the road against Surry on Tuesday afternoon 9 to 8 in 9 innings. Lucas Kindt started on the mound and got the no decision. Kindt pitched 5 innings giving up 6 runs on 6 hits while striking out 3 batters. Porter Spence pitched 3 1/3 innings to take the loss on the mound. Spence gave up 3 runs on 4 hits while striking out 3 batters. Offensively, the Yellow Jackets had 7 hits in the game. Brock Leland and Masen Bell each had 2 hits in the game.

The Yellow Jackets fall to 2-4 on the season and will return to action on Monday as they travel to Colonial Beach.