Tuesday night softball and baseball scores

By Luke Brankley

Softball

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds softball team traveled to Nansemond River on Tuesday afternoon and won by a score of 8–7. Ryann Giddins got the start and the win, pitching a complete game and striking out 16 batters. The Lady Firebirds recorded 10 hits, with Giddins collecting three of them. Arcadia improves to 2–0 and will return to action Thursday as they travel to Easton.

The Nandua Lady Warriors softball team hosted Holly Grove on Tuesday afternoon and won by a score of 12–4. Lela Lusk got the start and the win on the mound, striking out 16 batters over seven innings. The Lady Warriors had 13 hits in the game. Amirrah Church had three hits, including a double, while Lusk added two hits, including a double and a grand slam. Nandua improves to 1–1 on the season and will return to action Wednesday as they travel to Stephen Decatur.

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies softball team traveled to Salisbury Christian on Tuesday afternoon and lost by a score of 14–10. Faith Stadler got the start on the mound and took the loss. The Lady Ponies recorded five hits, with Rylee Giddings accounting for two, including a triple. Chincoteague falls to 0–3 and will return to action Wednesday as they host Greenbrier Christian.

Baseball

The Nandua Warriors baseball team hosted Holly Grove on Tuesday afternoon and won by a score of 18–0. Hayden Williams got the start and the win, striking out eight batters. The Warriors recorded eight hits, with Williams and Grayson Ford each collecting two. Nandua improves to 1–2 on the season and will return to action Friday against Rappahannock County.

The Chincoteague Ponies baseball team traveled to Salisbury Christian on Tuesday afternoon and won by a score of 13–1. Landon Easton got the start on the mound and the win, striking out six batters over five innings. The Ponies had seven hits in the game, with Brady Roberts recording two. Chincoteague improves to 2–1 on the season and will return to action Friday as they travel to Wicomico.