Tuesday night soccer scores

March 25, 2026
 |
Local Sports
Image

By Luke Brankley

Eastern Shore boys soccer teams picked up dominant wins Monday, while the Northampton girls fell in their matchup against West Point.

The Nandua Warriors boys soccer team shut out Churchland with a 7–0 victory.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets boys soccer team also delivered a strong performance, defeating West Point 8–0. Sebastian Mayorga led the offensive effort with three goals, while Joseph Castillo added two goals in the win.

Preston Ford in Keller

On the girls side, the Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets were defeated by West Point, falling 7–0.

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

March 25, 2026, 5:10 am
Clear sky
N
Clear sky
32°F
0 mph
Apparent: 32°F
Pressure: 1029 mb
Humidity: 86%
Winds: 0 mph N
Windgusts: 27 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 6:58 am
Sunset: 7:18 pm
© 2026 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

Alexa, enable One Oh Three the Shore Skill

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Bloxom Auto Supply March & April 2026
Throwback Thursday WESR Programming

Member of the

esva chamber