Tuesday night soccer scores

By Luke Brankley

Eastern Shore boys soccer teams picked up dominant wins Monday, while the Northampton girls fell in their matchup against West Point.

The Nandua Warriors boys soccer team shut out Churchland with a 7–0 victory.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets boys soccer team also delivered a strong performance, defeating West Point 8–0. Sebastian Mayorga led the offensive effort with three goals, while Joseph Castillo added two goals in the win.

On the girls side, the Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets were defeated by West Point, falling 7–0.