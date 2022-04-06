Baseball

The Nandua Warriors baseball team had a nine inning pitching battle with Lancaster on Tuesday at Nandua. The Warriors won the game in the bottom of the ninth inning 1 to 0 as Tyler Greene drove in Austin Wert with a single. Tyler Greene started on the mound and got the win for the Warriors. He pitched all 9 innings as he gave up no runs on 5 hits while walking 0 batters and striking out 7. Offensively the Warriors were led by Green who had 3 hits. Brandon Adamos, Martin Savage, and Aiden McIntyre each had a hit. The Warriors moved to 6-1 on the season with the win.



The Chincoteague Ponies defeated the Arcadia Firebirds at Arcadia 5 to 4. Wyatt Revell got the start on the mound and Jake Sneeringer got the win for the Ponies. Offensively the Ponies were led by Wyatt Revell who got 4 hits and 2 rbi’s in the game. John Holloway had 2 hits in the game. Marcello Rosanova, Logan Richardson, and Keith Reed each had a hit apiece. The Ponies moved to 2-2 on the season and 1-0 in the district. Landon Fuller got the start on the mound for the Firebirds and Carson Lucy got the loss. Offensively the Firebirds were led by Carson Lucy, Zach Giddens, and Austin Farrow each had a hit apiece. Zach Giddens also had 2 rbi’s.

Softball

The Nandua Lady Warriors softball got a walk-off win as they beat Lancaster in the bottom of the 7th inning 3-2. Reghan Hintz drove in Kathleen McAuliffe for the winning run as the Warriors won the game by a score of 3 to 2. Reghan Hintz pitched the complete game and got the win on the mound. Hintz pitched 7 innings giving up 2 runs on 2 hits while walking 0 batters and striking out 14. Offensively the Warriors were led by Reghan Hintz with 3 hits. Kathleen McAuliffe, Haylie Justice, Kylie Killmon, and Logan Woermer each had a hit. The Lady Warriors moved to 4-2 on the season with the win.

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies topped the Arcadia Firebirds 9 to 3. Alex McComb got the start on the mound and the win for the Lady Ponies. McComb pitched all 7 innings and struck out 8 batters. Offensively the Lady Ponies were led by Emma Jackson who went 1-2 with a homerun and 3 rbi’s. Allie Bell had 2 hits and 2 rbi’s. Alex McComb, Lola Watson, Lillie Mathews, Caitlyn McPherson and Caity Kercher each had one hit apiece. The Lady Ponies moved to 4-0 on the season and 1-0 in the district. Sylvie Jester got the loss on the mound for the Lady Firebirds. Offensively the Lady Firebirds were led by Bella Williams with a home run. Brianna Montross, Logan Stapleton, Hannah Parks, and Bailey Wallace had a hit apiece. The Lady Firebirds now move to 4-1 on the season and 0-1 in the district.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings traveled to play Greenbrier Christain on Tuesday and fell 11 to 2. Ramsey Revell got the start and loss on the mound for the Vikings. Offensively the Lady Vikings were led by Chloe Hall with 2 hits. Kerry Ford, Ramsey Revell, Harlin Johnson each had a hit apiece. Harlin Johnson had the 2 rbi’s. The Lady Vikings move to 0-4 on the season.

