Tuesday night basketball update

Girls Basketball

The Nandua Lady Warriors traveled to Chincoteague on Tuesday night and defeated the Lady Ponies, 36–11. Nandua returns to action Thursday at Arcadia. Chincoteague returns to action Wednesday at home against Salisbury Christian.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings hosted Portsmouth Christian on Tuesday night and fell, 41–22. Broadwater returns to action Thursday at Denbigh Baptist Christian.

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds hosted Northampton on Tuesday night and earned a 52–27 victory. Arcadia returns to action Thursday at home against Nandua. The Yellow Jackets return to action Wednesday on the road at Lancaster.

Boys Basketball

The Nandua Warriors traveled to Chincoteague on Tuesday night and defeated the Ponies, 80–71. Nandua returns to action Thursday at home against Arcadia. Chincoteague returns to action Wednesday at home against Salisbury Christian.

The Broadwater Vikings hosted Portsmouth Christian on Tuesday night and fell, 84–27. Broadwater returns to action Thursday at Denbigh Baptist Christian.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets hosted the Arcadia Firebirds on Tuesday and secured an 82–76 victory. Northampton finishes the season at 12–6. Arcadia returns to action Thursday at Nandua.