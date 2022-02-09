Boys Basketball

The Arcadia Firebirds defeated the Nandua Warriors 54 to 44 last night. The Firebirds move to 4-9 on the season. The Warriors fall to 5-9 on the season. The Firebirds will be in action again on Wednesday as they host the Chincoteague Ponies and the Warriors will be in action again on Thursday as they travel to Northampton.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets topped the Chincoteague Ponies last night 71 to 61. The Yellow Jackets move to 11-4 on the season. The Yellow Jackets will be in action again on Thursday as they host the Nandua Warriors. The Ponies will be in action again tomorrow as they travel to play the Arcadia Firebirds.

The Broadwater Vikings were victorious against Portsmouth Christian last night 70 to 43. The Vikings were led by Levin Smith and Bradyn Justice with 19 points. The Vikings move to 11-5 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday as they travel to play Holly Grove.

Girls Basketball

The Nandua Lady Warriors defeated the Arcadia Firebirds 44-34 last night. The Lady Warriors were led by Reghan Hintz with 15 points and Bonneisha Braxton with 11 points. The Lady Firebirds were led by Bella Williams with 14 points. The Lady Warriors and Lady Firebirds will be in action again on Wednesday as they play each other again.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings traveled to play Portsmouth Christian last night. The Lady Vikings won the game by a score of 40 to 37. The Lady Vikings move to 7-3 on the season. The Lady Vikings were led by Suzanna Long with 13 points. The Lady Vikings will be in action again on Thursday as they travel to Holly Grove.

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies topped the Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets last night 37 to 29. The Lady Ponies move to 8-2 on the season. The Lady Ponies will be in action again on Thursday as they host the Arcadia Firebirds.

