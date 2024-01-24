Tuesday night basketball update

By Luke Brankley

Boys Basketball

The Northampton Yellow Jackets hosted the Nandua Warriors on Tuesday night. The Yellow Jackets won the game by a score of 74 to 61. The Yellow Jackets improve to 10-4 on the season and 1-0 in the district. The Yellow Jackets will play again on Thursday as they travel to play Arcadia. The Nandua Warriors fall to 6-6 on the season and will play again on Wednesday as they host Pocomoke High School.

The Arcadia Firebirds traveled defeated the Chincoteague Ponies 94 to 55. The Firebirds move to 9-6 on the season and 1-0 in the district. The Firebirds will be in action again on Thursday as they host the Northampton Yellow Jackets. The Chincoteague Ponies fall to 5-6 with the loss and 0-1 in the district. The Ponies will be in action again on Thursday as they travel to Nandua.

The Broadwater Vikings fell to Hampton Christian Academy 62 to 15. The Vikings fall to 4-6 on the season and will play again as they host Portsmouth Christian on Friday.

Girls Basketball

The Nandua Lady Warriors topped the Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets 60 to 23. The Lady Warriors improved to 7-5 on the season and moved to 1-0 in the district. The Lady Warriors will be in action on Tuesday as they host the Chincoteague Lady Ponies. The Lady Yellow Jackets fall to 0-10 on the season and 0-1 in the district. The Lady Yellow will travel on Thursday to play Arcadia.

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies edged the Arcadia Lady Firebirds 43 to 32. The Lady Ponies improve to 5-4 on the season and 1-0 in the district. The Lady Ponies will play again on Thursday night as they travel to play Nandua. The Lady Firebirds fall to 3-9 on the season and 0-1 in the district. The Lady Firebirds will host the Lady Yellow Jackets on Thursday.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings also fell to Hampton Christian Academy 57 to 8. The Lady Vikings fall to 6-8 on the season and will be in action again on Friday as they host Portsmouth Christian on Friday.