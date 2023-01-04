Boys Basketball

The Nandua Warriors boys basketball team traveled to play Holly Grove on Tuesday. The Warriors won the game by a score of 58 to 14. The Warriors improve to 5-2 on the season and will be in action again as they play at Granby on Saturday.

The Broadwater Vikings boys basketball team fell to Atlantic Shores at home on Tuesday 81 to 36. The Vikings will be in action again on Thursday at Gateway Christian.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets boys basketball team traveled to play Lancaster on Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets lost 65 to 55. The Yellow Jackets fall to 3-3 on the season and will be in action again Thursday at home versus King & Queen.

The Arcadia Firebirds basketball team defeated Norfolk Christian on Tuesday 80 to 46. The Firebirds improve to 4-7 on the season.

The Chincoteague Ponies basketball team topped Salisbury Christian on Tuesday 53 to 43. The Ponies improved to 3-3 on the season and will be in action again Thursday as they travel to Holly Grove.

Girls Basketball

The Nandua Lady Warriors girls defeated Holly Grove on Tuesday 24 to 19. The Lady Warriors improve to 2-5 on the season and will be in action again as they play at Granby on Saturday.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings basketball team fell to Atlantic Shores on Tuesday 68 to 32. The Vikings will be in action again on Thursday at Gateway Christian.

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds basketball team hosted Norfolk Christian on Tuesday and fell 67 to 14. The Lady Firebirds fall to 1-6 on the season and will be in action again Thursday as they travel to take on Suffolk Christian Academy.

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies basketball traveled to Salisbury Christian on Tuesday and got their first win of the season 24 to 20. The Lady Ponies move to 1-3 on the season and will be in action again Thursday as they travel to Holly Grove.