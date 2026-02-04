Tuesday night basketball roundup

By Luke Brankley

Girls Basketball

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds traveled to Nandua on Tuesday and picked up a 58–50 victory. With the win, the Lady Firebirds improved to 13–4 on the season. Arcadia will return to action Thursday with a road game at Chincoteague.

The Nandua Lady Warriors fell to 2–9 on the season and will also return to action Thursday as they host Northampton.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings hosted Greenbrier Christian on Tuesday but fell by a score of 44–25. The loss drops the Lady Vikings to 8–6 on the season. Broadwater returns to action Thursday when they host Atlantic Shores.

Boys Basketball

The Arcadia Firebirds traveled to Nandua on Tuesday and earned a 78–70 win. The Firebirds improved to 12–7 on the season and will be back in action Thursday with a road game at Chincoteague.

The Nandua Warriors fell to 1–16 on the season and will return to action Thursday as they host Northampton.

The Broadwater Vikings hosted Greenbrier Christian on Tuesday but lost by a score of 66–45. The Vikings fall to 3–10 on the season and will return to action Thursday when they host Atlantic Shores.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets hosted the Chincoteague Ponies on Tuesday night and secured a 79–53 victory. Northampton improved to 10–6 on the season and will return to action Thursday as they travel to Nandua.

The Ponies fall to 8–6 on the season and will return to action Thursday as they host Arcadia.