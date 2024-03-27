Tuesday night baseball update

By Luke Brankley

Baseball

The Northampton Yellow Jackets baseball team traveled to Franklin on Tuesday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets won the game by a score of 21 to 0. Porter Spence got the start on the mound and the win for the Yellow Jackets. He pitched a no-hitter in the shortened game by slaughter rule, striking out 7 batters and only walking 1. Offensively, the Yellow Jackets had 13 hits in the game. Lucas Kindt went 3-4 with 2 doubles and 4 rbi’s. Brock Leland and Carter Nottingham each had 2 hits in the game. The Yellow Jackets improved to 2-2 on the season and will be in action again on April 8th at Mathews.

The Arcadia Firebirds baseball team fell to Norfolk Christian on Tuesday afternoon 7 to 4. Nathan Barnes got the start on the mound and the no decision. He pitched the first 5 innings giving up 2 runs on 3 hits while striking out 11 batters. Dalton Barnes came in for relief in the 6th inning and gave up 5 runs on 3 hits while striking out 4 batters. Offensively, the Firebirds had 4 hits in the game. Nathan Barnes went 2-4 with a double. Carson Lucy and Aiden Fuller each had a hit. The Firebirds fall to 3-3 on the season and will be in action again on April 2nd as they travel to Lancaster.