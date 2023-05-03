Softball

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds softball team traveled to Nandua on Tuesday. The Lady Firebirds won the game by a score of 2 to 1.

Logan Stapleton, Brianna Montross, and Bella Williams had hits in the game. The Lady Warriors had 6 hits in the game and were led by Kylie Killmon-Ford with 3 hits, Desiree LeCates-Brown with 2 hits, and Rihanna Taylor with 1 hit.

Sydney Jester got the start on the mound for the Lady Firebirds and got the win. She pitched 7 innings giving up 1 run while striking out 7 batters.

Hintz

Reaghan Hintz got the start on the mound for the Lady Warriors and got the loss. Hintz pitched 7 innings giving up 2 runs on 3 hits while striking out 14 batters. Hintz also recorded her 100th strikeout of her season.

The Firebirds improve to 13-2 on the season and 3-0 in the district. The Lady Warriors fall to 4-8 on the season and 1-2 in the district.

The Lady Firebirds will be in action again on Thursday as they host Chincoteague. The Lady Warriors will be in action again on Thursday as they host Northampton.

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies defeated Northampton on Tuesday 16 to 0.

The Lady Ponies had 7 hits in the game. Sara Godwin had 2 hits, Alex McComb had 1 hit with a double, Lilly Matthews had 2 hits with a triple, Carmela Rosanova had 1 hit, and Dynasty Wallop had 1 hit.

Alex McComb got the start and pitched a no hitter in the game for the Lady Ponies. McComb struck out 11 batters in the game.

The Lady Ponies improved to 10-1 on the season and 2-1 in the district. The Lady Yellow Jackets fall to 0-3 in the district.

The Lady Ponies will be in action again on Thursday as they travel to Arcadia.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings edged Norfolk Collegiate on Tuesday 7 to 6.

The Lady Vikings got 10 hits in the game. Mollie Brown and Tatum Watson went 3-4 at the plate. Kasey Ford went 2-4 with a double. Elana Hickman had a hit and Taylor Leland had a solo home run in the game.

Ramsey Revelle got the start and the win. Revelle pitched 7 innings while giving up 6 runs on 7 hits while striking out 13 batters.

The Lady Vikings improved to 12-7 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday as they host Greenbrier Christian.

Baseball

The Arcadia Firebirds topped Nandua on Tuesday 5 to 4.

The Firebirds got 3 hits in the game and they were by Brian White, Carson Lucy, and Zach Giddens. The Warriors got 7 hits in the game and were led by Ripken Robbins who went 3-4 at the plate.

Nathan Barnes got the start on the mound and the win for the Firebirds. Barnes pitched 5 innings and gave up 4 runs on 6 hits while striking out 6 batters. Aiden McIntyre took the loss for the Warriors and pitched 5 innings giving up 5 runs on 2 hits while striking out 9 batters.

The Firebirds improve to 6-4-1 on the season and 2-0 in the district and will be in action again on Thursday as host the Chincoteague Ponies. The Warriors fall to 4-8-1 on the season and 1-1 in the district and will be in action again on Friday as they host Salisbury Christian.

The Broadwater Vikings defeated Norfolk Collegiate on Tuesday 5 to 4 on a walk off wild pitch.

The Vikings had 5 hits in the game. Kolby Evans led the team going 2-4 at the plate. Rufus Abbott, Quinn Ames, and Carson Savage each had hits in the game.

Quinn Ames got the start on the mound and the no decision. Ames pitched 6 2/3 innings while giving up 4 runs on 5 hits while striking out 9 batters. Kolby Evans came in the game in relief and pitched 1/3 of an inning for the win.

The Vikings improve to 6-10 on the season. They will be in action again on Thursday as they host Greenbrier Christian.