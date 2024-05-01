Tuesday night baseball and softball update

Softball

The Nandua Lady Warriors softball team traveled to play the Arcadia Lady Firebirds on Tuesday afternoon. The Lady Warriors won the game by a score of 16 to 1. Reghan Hintz started on the mound and got the win. Hintz pitched 6 innings giving up 1 run, 0 earned, on 1 hit while striking out 13 batters. Offensively, the Lady Warriors had 7 hits in the game. Kylie Killmon-Ford went 2-3 with a double and Peyton Truckner went 2-5 to lead the Lady Warriors at the plate. The Lady Warriors improve to 6-4 on the season and will return to action on Friday as they travel to play Greenbrier Christian. Brianna Montross pitched for the Lady Firebirds and got the loss on the mound. Montross gave up 16 runs, 12 earned, on 7 hits while striking out 8 batters. Offensively, the Lady Firebirds had 1 hit in the game. Brianna Montross had the lone hit in the game. The Lady Firebirds fall to 4-8 on the season and returns to action again on Thursday as they host the Chincoteague Ponies.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings softball team defeated Holly Grove Christian 17 to 0. Ramsey Revelle got the start and the win on the mound. She pitched 5 innings giving up 0 runs on 1 hit while striking out 9 batters. Offensively, the Lady Vikings had 9 hits in the game. Adrianna Holloway went 2-2 with a double. Carly Clayton went 2-2 and Kacey Ford went 2-4 in the game. The Lady Vikings improve to 12-4 on the season and will return to action again on Thursday as they travel to Atlantic Shores.

Baseball

The Arcadia Firebirds baseball handed the Nandua Warriors their second loss of the season in a close district matchup. The Firebirds won the game by a score of 2 to 1. Nathan Barnes got the start on the mound and the win for the Firebirds. He pitched 6 innings, giving up 1 run, 0 earned, on 3 hits while striking out 17 batters. Brian White pitched the final inning for the save. Offensively, the Firebirds had 5 hits in the game. Barnes went 1-1 with a solo home run. Dalton Barnes, Zach Giddens, Aiden Fuller, and Dylan Chesser each had a hit in the game. The Firebirds improve to 9-3 on the season and will return to action again on Thursday as they host the Chincoteague Ponies. Aiden McIntyre pitched for the Warriors, going 6 innings, giving up 2 runs, 2 earned, while striking out 9 batters on 6 hits. Offensively, the Warriors had 3 hits. McIntyre had a double, Makai Dorn had a single, and Hayden Williams had a single. The Warriors fall to 13-2 on the season and will return to action on Thursday as they travel to Northampton.

The Broadwater Vikings baseball team also defeated Holly Grove Christian 23 to 5. Caleb McIntyre got the start and the win. He pitched 1 2/3 innings giving up 2 runs on 5 hits while striking out 1 batter. Rufus Abbott, Derek Boyle, and Logan Hickman pitched in relief. Offensively, the Vikings had 15 hits in the game. Logan Hickman went 4-4. Derek Boyle went 3-4 with a double. Cohen Kellam went 3-3 with a double. Quinn Ames went 2-3 with a double. The Vikings improve to 8-10 on the season and will return to action again on Thursday as they travel to play Atlantic Shores.

The Chincoteague Ponies baseball team won at Crisfield 9 to 6. Izid Tountas got the start on the mound and the no decision for the Ponies. Tountas pitched 3 2/3 innings giving up 6 runs, 1 earned, on 4 hits while striking out 2 batters. Kent Reed pitched in relief and got the win. He pitched the final 3 1/3 innings giving up 0 runs while striking out 4 batters. Offensively, the Ponies had 10 hits in the game. Marcello Rosanova 3-4 with a double and a triple. Micah Bennicoff went 3-4 with a double. John Holloway went 2-5 in the game. The Ponies improve to 3-7 on the season and will play again on Wednesday as they travel to Holly Grove.