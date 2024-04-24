Tuesday night baseball and softball update

Softball

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies softball team played the Arcadia Lady Firebirds on Tuesday afternoon at home. The Lady Ponies won the game by a score of 11 to 1. Alex McComb got the start on the mound and the win. McComb pitched 5 innings giving up 1 run, 0 earned, on 1 hit while striking out 14 batters. Offensively, the Lady Ponies had 13 hits in the game. Alex McComb went 3-4 with a home run and two doubles. Sara Godwin went 2-4 , Lily Matthews went 2-3 with 2 doubles, and Carmela Rosanova went 2-4 with a double. The :Lady Ponies improve to 8-2 on the season and will return to action again on Thursday as they travel to Nandua. Brianna Montross got the start and lost on the mound for the Lady Firebirds. Montross pitched 4 2/3 innings giving up 11 runs, 8 earned, on 13 hits while striking out 5 batters. Montross also had the lone hit in the game for the Lady Firebirds. The Lady Firebirds fall to 4-7 on the season and will return to action again on Tuesday as they travel to Northampton.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings softball team fell to Greenbrier Christian on Tuesday afternoon at home 16 to 1. Ramsey Revelle got the start on the mound and lost for the Lady Vikings. Revelle pitched 5 innings giving up 16 runs, 9 earned, while striking out 6 batters. Offensively, the Lady Vikings had 3 hits in the game, from Kacey Ford, Tatum Watson, and Carly Clayton. The Lady Vikings fall to 9-4 on the season and will return to action again on Friday as they host Hampton Christian Academy.

Baseball

The Nandua Warriors baseball team defeated the Northampton Yellow Jackets at home on Tuesday afternoon 17 to 7. Hayden Williams got the start on the mound and the no decision. He pitched 3 innings giving up 3 runs, 2 earned, while giving up 0 hits on 7 strikeouts. Reco Kellam came in relief and got the win, pitching 2 innings giving up 4 runs on 1 hit while striking out 4 batters. The Warriors had 12 hits in the game. Isaac Stodghill went 3-4 with a triple, Martin Savage went 2-3 with a home run, and Kaden Adamos went 2-4 with a double. The Warriors improve to 12-1 on the season and will return to action again on Thursday as they host the Chincoteague Ponies. The Yellow Jackets had 1 hit in the game. Masen Bell had the lone hit in the game for the Yellow Jackets. The Yellow Jackets fall to 2-6 on the season and will return to action again on Thursday as they host the Arcadia Firebirds.

The Arcadia Firebirds baseball team beat the Chincoteague Ponies 10-1 on Tuesday afternoon. Nathan Barnes got the start on the mound and the win. Barnes pitched 6 innings giving up 1 run, 0 earned, on 2 hits while striking out 9 batters. Aiden Fuller went 2-4 with a double and triple with 3 rbi’s and Zach Giddens went 2-3. The Firebirds improve to 7-3 on the season and will return to action on Thursday as they travel to play the Northampton Yellow Jackets. Izad Tountas got the start on the mound and the loss for the Ponies. Tountas pitched 2 innings giving up 2 runs, 1 earned, on 3 hits and 6 strikeouts. Marcello Rosanova pitched 5 innings in relief giving up 6 runs, 5 earned, on 2 hits while striking out 6 batters. John Holloway and Izad Tountas had the Pony’s two hits. The Ponies fall to 2-6 on the season and will return to action on Thursday as they travel to play the Nandua Warriors.

The Broadwater Vikings baseball team fell to Greenbrier Christian on Tuesday afternoon 23 to 2. Derek Boyle got the start on the mound. Boyle pitched 1 inning giving up 2 runs on 1 hit. Eli Destro came in relief and took the loss. The Vikings had 8 hits. Destro went 2-2 with a double. The Vikings fall to 7-8 on the season and will return to action again on Friday as they travel to play Kenston Forest.