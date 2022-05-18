Softball

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies played the Nandua Warriors on Tuesday. The Lady Ponies won the game by a score of 6 to 1. Alex McComb got the start and the win for the Lady Ponies. McComb pitched all 7 innings and gave up 1 run on 5 hits while striking out 13 batters. Offensively the Lady Ponies were led by Emma Jackson who went 3-3 with 2 doubles and 2 rbi’s. Allie Bell went 2-2 with a double and 2 rbi’s. Alex McComb went 1-3 with a home run. Reghan Hintz got the start on the mound and the loss for the Lady Warriors. The Lady Warriors were led by Kylie Killmon who went 2-3 at the plate. The Lady Ponies move to 14-0 on the season and the Lady Warriors fall to 8-8 on the season.



The Arcadia Lady Firebirds defeated the Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets 20 to 2. Sydney Jester got the start and the win for Lady Firebirds. She gave up 2 runs on 3 hits while striking out 7 batters. Offensively the Lady Firebirds were led by Logan Stapleton who went 5-5 at the plate with 2 doubles and 4 rbi’s. Briana Montross and Sydney Jester each had 3 hits apiece. Katelyn Leatherbury got the start and the loss on the mound for the Lady Yellow Jackets. Offensively the Lady Yellow Jackets were led by Charlotte Henderson, Mallory Hook, and Marlena Dzurko each had 1 hit apiece. The Lady Firebirds move to 9-5 on the season and the Lady Yellow Jackets fall to 7-9.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings fell to Kenston Forest 11 to 3. Ramsey Revelle got the start and the loss for the Lady Vikings. Offensively the Lady Vikings had 3 hits in the game. Savannah Long, Harlin Johnson, and Mollie Brown each had a hit. Brown had 2 RBIs.

Baseball

The Arcadia Firebirds played the Northampton Yellow Jackets on Tuesday. The Firebirds won the game by a score of 18 to 0. Landon Fuller got the start on the mound and the win for the Firebirds. Offensively the Firebirds were led by Cody Hansen who went 1-1 with a homerun. Landon Fuller, Carson Lucy, Nathan Barnes, and Zach Giddens each had 2 hits apiece. The Yellow Jackets were led by Aron Price and Jayden Dilley with one hit apiece.

Boys Soccer

Nandau 4 Northampton 1

