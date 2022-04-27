Baseball

The Nandua Warriors baseball team played Broadwater on Tuesday. The Warriors won the game by a score of 14 to 0. Brandon Adamos got the start on the mound and the win for the Warriors. Adamos pitched 3 innings and struck out 7 batters. Chayce Wayman came in relief and pitched the final 2 innings while striking out 4 batters. Will Petka got the start on the mound for the Vikings and took the loss. Offensively the Warriors were led by Isaac Stodgill who went 3-3 with 3 rbi’s. Ben Stodghill and Tyler Greene went 2-3 at the plate. Broadwater’s lone hit was by Kolby Evans. The Warriors improve to 9-1 on the season and the Viking fall to 3-7 on the season.

The Chincoteague Ponies baseball team played the Arcadia Firebirds and the game was called in the middle of the 5th inning tied 5 to 5.



Softball

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies defeated the Arcadia Lady Firebirds 14 to 4. Alex McComb got the start and the win for the Lady Ponies. McComb pitched all 6 innings giving up 4 runs on 8 hits and striking out 4 batters. Sydney Jester got the start for the Firebirds and took the loss. Offensively the Lady Ponies were led by Emma Jackson who went 3-4 with a double and two home runs while knocking in 6 runners. Alex McComb went 2-3 at the plate. Offensively the Lady Firebirds were led by Bella Williams who went 2-4 with a home run and 2 rbi’s. The Lady Ponies improve to 8-0 on the season and the Lady Firebirds fall to 6-3.

The Nandua Lady Warriors beat the Broadwater Lady Vikings 11 to 8. Reghan Hintz got the start and win for the Lady Warriors. Hintz pitched 5 innings giving up 8 runs while striking out 9. Ramsey Revelle got the start and pitched 4 innings giving up 8 runs. Kerry Ford came in for relief and got the loss. Offensively the Lady Warriors were led by Reghan Hintz who went 2-3 with a double, Reagan Justice who went 2-3 with 2 doubles, Desiree LeCates who went 2-3, Logan Woermer who went 2-3, and Haylie Justice 1-3 with a home run. Offensively the Lady Vikings were led by Taylor Leland who went 3-3 with a double and Kerry Ford who went 3-3 with a double. The Lady Warriors improve to 6-3 on the season and the Lady Vikings fall to 4-8 on the season.

