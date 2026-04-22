Tountas throws no hitter in Broadwater’s 17-0 win Tuesday night

Broadwater Academy’s baseball team delivered a complete performance Monday night, cruising to a 17-0 shutout victory over Portsmouth Christian.

Owen Terry went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI, while Olsen Pruitt went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Chris Ames added a 2-for-4 performance with an RBI. Eli Destro contributed two hits, including a triple, and drove in four runs. Freshman Brody Hall finished 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.

On the mound, Izid Tountas was dominant, tossing a complete-game shutout over five innings. The senior did not allow a hit, striking out five and walking two.

The Vikings will face the Chincoteague Ponies tonight at 4 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on 103.3 FM WESR.