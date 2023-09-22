Thursday night football updates

Pictured: Eli Destro collects a pass from Logan Hickman in Thursday afternoon’s win.

By Luke Brankley

The Broadwater Academy Vikings emerged victorious over Fuqua 50-0 in a game moved to a neutral site in advance of Tropical Storm Ophelia, forecasted to affect our area Saturday. The Vikings improve to 3-2 on the season and will be in action again next Saturday versus Blessed Sacrament Huguenot.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets fell 47-6 against West Point Thursday evening in Eastville. The Yellow Jackets lone score came on a touchdown pass from Brock Leland to Elijah White. The Yellow Jackets fall to 1-3 on the season and will play at Middlesex next week.

The Arcadia Firebirds fell at home to Lancaster, 38-22. The Firebirds fall to 3-2 on the season.

The Nandua Warriors fell to Westmoreland 57-6. The Warriors fall to 1-3 on the season and will be in action next week as they host Amelia.