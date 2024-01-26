Thursday night district basketball update

Girls Basketball

The Nandua Lady Warriors basketball team hosted the Chincoteague Lady Ponies on Thursday night. The Lady Warriors won the game by a score of 62 to 28. The Lady Warriors improve to 8-5 on the season and will be in action on Friday as they travel to play Pocomoke. The Lady Ponies to 5-5 on the season and will play at Northampton on Tuesday.

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds basketball team topped the Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets on Thursday night 41 to 22. The Lady Firebirds improve to 5-9 on the season and will be in action again on Monday as they travel to play Nandua. The Yellow Jackets will be in action again on Friday as they travel to Charles City.

Boys Basketball

The Nandua Warriors boys basketball team also defeated the Chincoteague Ponies by a score of 63 to 53. The Warriors improve to 7-7 on the season and will be in action again on Monday as they travel to play Poquoson. The Ponies fall to 5-7 and will be in action on Tuesday as they play at Northampton.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets travels to defeated the Arcadia Firebirds 89 to 73. The Yellow Jackets improve to 11-4 on the season and will be in action again on Friday as they travel to play Charles City. The Firebirds fall to 9-7 on the season and will play again on Tuesday as they host Nandua.