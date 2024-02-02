Thursday night basketball update

Girls Basketball

The Nandua Lady Warriors basketball team hosted the Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets in Thursday night. The Lady Warriors won the game by a score of 40 to 25. The Lady Warriors improve to 10-6 on the season and will be in action again on Monday as they travel to Crisfield. The Lady Yellow Jackets play again on Monday as they host Norfolk Academy.

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies defeated Arcadia on Thursday night 38 to 37. The Lady Ponies improve to 7-5 on the season and will play again on Tuesday as they host Nandua. The Lady Firebirds fall to 5-12 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday at Northampton.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings topped Gateway Christian on Thursday 43 to 25. The Lady Vikings improve to 8-9 on the season and will be in action again on Friday as they travel to Stonebridge.

Boys Basketball

The Nandua Warriors also defeated the Northampton Yellow Jackets on Thursday night 70 to 65. The Warriors improved to 9-8 on the season, and will be in action again on Tuesday as a travel to Chincoteague. The Northampton Yellow Jackets fall to 14-5 on the season and will be in action again on Monday as they host Norfolk Academy.

The Arcadia Firebirds edged the Chincoteague Ponies on Thursday night 67 to 61. The Firebirds improve to 11-7 on the season and will be in action again on Monday as they host Poquoson. The Ponies fall to 5-9 on the season and will host Nandua on Tuesday.

The Broadwater Vikings fell to Gateway Christian on Thursday 46 to 41. The Vikings fall to 5-8 on the season and will be in again on Friday as they travel to Stonebridge.